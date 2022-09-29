Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS.
Thor Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87.
Insider Activity
In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thor Industries (THO)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.