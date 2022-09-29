Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Insider Activity

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

