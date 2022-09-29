Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THCPW remained flat at $0.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 238,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 42,056 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 15.8% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 174,203 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter valued at about $2,942,000.

