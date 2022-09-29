thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.89

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 19461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKAMY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp AG will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

