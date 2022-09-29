Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.22 million.

Tilly’s Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 4,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,840. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $212.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tilly’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tilly’s by 62.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 251,559 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Tilly’s by 13.2% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 56,785 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.