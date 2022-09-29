Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $228.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.03. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,112 shares of company stock valued at $56,430. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.