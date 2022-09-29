Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.6 %
TTNP opened at $1.13 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.
In related news, major shareholder David E. Lazar acquired 1,165,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $897,800.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,587,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,073.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
