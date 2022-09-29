Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.6 %

TTNP opened at $1.13 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Insider Transactions at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder David E. Lazar acquired 1,165,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $897,800.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,587,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,073.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

