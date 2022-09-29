TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,814,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,702,000.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

