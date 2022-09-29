Toast Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,348 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,792 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.59.
Toast Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.55. 75,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. Toast has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Toast by 5,493.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 237,699 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,249,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,555,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
