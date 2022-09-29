Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.45

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.45 and last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 211114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.60.

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.66). Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

