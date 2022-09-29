Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Up 6,000.0% in September

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 6,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

TMRAY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,487. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $36.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.11 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tomra Systems ASA

A number of research firms have commented on TMRAY. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Further Reading

