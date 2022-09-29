Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in September

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Topcon Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Topcon has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Get Topcon alerts:

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $362.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.60 million. Topcon had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Topcon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.