TotemFi (TOTM) Price Hits $0.0252 on Exchanges

TotemFi (TOTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $153,861.64 and $15,592.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,477.10 or 0.99989662 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057788 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00079622 BTC.

About TotemFi

TOTM is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TotemFi provides a decentralised application (dApp) that combines staking returns and high yield BTC rewards for individual and collective participation in prediction markets. The simple and low-risk prediction model aims to improve accessibility by not penalising user’s principal stake for inaccurate predictions. “

