TOWER Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, TOWER has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOWER has a market capitalization of $44.68 million and $152,797.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOWER alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER’s launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOWER is www.crazydefenseheroes.com.

Buying and Selling TOWER

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.