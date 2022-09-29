Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in September

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSUKY stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

(Get Rating)

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.