Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $133.40

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $133.40 and last traded at $133.55, with a volume of 2319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.17 and its 200 day moving average is $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $185.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,928,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

