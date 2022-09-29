Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 23,539 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 144% compared to the average volume of 9,660 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,439,881,000 after buying an additional 565,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.86. 182,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,269. The company has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $97.57 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

