TradeStars Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. TradeStars has a total market cap of $607,512.00 and approximately $22,731.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TradeStars alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ genesis date was April 29th, 2021. TradeStars’ total supply is 70,000,000 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TradeStars

According to CryptoCompare, “TradeStars is a Fantasy Stocks trading platform powered by the Ethereum + Matic Layer 2 blockchains where users can trade digital assets that represent real-life events' statistics. It’s a decentralized social gaming experience in which people can express their passion for sports, compete against each other, and show “How much your sports knowledge is worth”.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TradeStars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TradeStars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.