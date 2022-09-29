Trainline’s (TNLIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $4.60 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNLIF. Panmure Gordon raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trainline from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 425 ($5.14) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.72.
Trainline Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $3.34 on Thursday. Trainline has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
