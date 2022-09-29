Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Raised by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,856,000 after purchasing an additional 201,893 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,706 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TT traded down $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $145.95. 1,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

