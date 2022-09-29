TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.86

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 4164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

TransAlta Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. TransAlta's revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -11.81%.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG increased its holdings in TransAlta by 32.4% during the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 15,033,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,376,000 after buying an additional 3,681,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TransAlta by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 17.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 399,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,332,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading

