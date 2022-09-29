Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of TGS stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.