Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Peel Hunt lowered Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Travis Perkins from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,290.00.

Travis Perkins Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.21. 12,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

