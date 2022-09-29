Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.89

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 92978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 68.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 506.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 221,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 184,747 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

