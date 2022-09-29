Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.89

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 92978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 5.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 68.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 506.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 221,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 184,747 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
See Also
