Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys Shares of 124,125 Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 124,125 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. Woori Financial Group accounts for 2.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.05% of Woori Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

WF stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $22.71. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,546. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

