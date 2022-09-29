Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys Shares of 7,200 W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WTI stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 33,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,526. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $831.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.77%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

