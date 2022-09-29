Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Cuts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,955 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 1.7% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

