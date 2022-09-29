Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Lowers Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $3.97 on Thursday, reaching $390.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,252. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.52.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.40.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

