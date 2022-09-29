Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000. Unum Group accounts for 3.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Unum Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unum Group Stock Down 0.6 %

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. 17,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.