Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.5% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

VRTX stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,818. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.94. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

