Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases 18,835 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12,151.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $662,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.57. 313,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,702,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $34.54 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.