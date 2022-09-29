Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Raises Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.56. 4,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.