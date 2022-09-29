Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes $1.53 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.66. The company had a trading volume of 42,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.