Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Trims Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Bill.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,354,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total value of $1,608,094.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,211 shares of company stock valued at $30,348,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bill.com Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.45.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $4.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.49. 126,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average of $152.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

