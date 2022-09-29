Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854,158. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,466,920 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

