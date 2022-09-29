TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.27

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.27 and traded as high as $46.39. TriCo Bancshares shares last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 62,252 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.50.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

