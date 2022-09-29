Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 1,017 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 54,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

