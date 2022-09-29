Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 430 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 84,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,915. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.90.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

