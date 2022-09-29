Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 78,711 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 721,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $3,692,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,376,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.