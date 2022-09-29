Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,323,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,801,000 after buying an additional 394,674 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 609,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 47,305.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 333,263 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 332,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,205. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,018,007 shares of company stock valued at $59,856,759 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,745. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

