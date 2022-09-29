Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.04. The company had a trading volume of 122,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.96 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

