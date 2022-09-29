Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $35.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.1% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $35,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.94. 2,341,632 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average of $120.94. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

