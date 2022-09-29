Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.12. 93,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

