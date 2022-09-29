Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.47. 311,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

