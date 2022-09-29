Trilogy Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 5.12% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPME traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.94. 98 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,945. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $96.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.