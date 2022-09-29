Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,204 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.9% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $21,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after acquiring an additional 105,587 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,499,000 after acquiring an additional 339,341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,358,874 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11.

