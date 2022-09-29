Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Troika Media Group stock remained flat at $0.10 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,450. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11. Troika Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Institutional Trading of Troika Media Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Troika Media Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,864 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Troika Media Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

