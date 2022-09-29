Truefeedback Token (TFBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Truefeedback Token (TFBX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Truefeedback Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Truefeedback Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Truefeedback Token has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $137,435.00 worth of Truefeedback Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Truefeedback Token Coin Profile

Truefeedback Token launched on May 19th, 2019. Truefeedback Token’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 coins. Truefeedback Token’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Truefeedback Token is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. The official website for Truefeedback Token is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

Buying and Selling Truefeedback Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a blockchain-based data collection and analysis platform. In TrueFeedBack application, users stay anonymous, and they earn TFB tokens for the information they shared in surveys, missions, etc. TrueFeedBack turns all your data into rewards.The data you shared is kept on the blockchain. This way, the data collector will ensure that the information belongs to real people, and the reward distribution will be guaranteed.TrueFeedBack application does not collect your personal information. It only analyzes your data you have participated. You can earn rewards by participating in surveys, completing missions, watching ads, playing games. Clients trust the data collected from real users. They can analyze data on TrueFeedBack's data analysis platform and use this information on making effective decisions.Data collection and analyzing that data is quite cheap in TrueFeedBack. You can reach out to thousands of people and get their opinion about a product, service, or anything.”

