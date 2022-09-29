Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 4.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

