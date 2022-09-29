Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 1,370 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.65.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $216.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.95. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $211.66 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

