Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 2,025 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,891 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 106,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,993 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.9 %

TJX stock opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

